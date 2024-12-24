Cake cutting ceremony for Christian employees held at Agri Secretariat

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Special Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Sarfraz Khan Magsi hosted a Christmas

cake-cutting ceremony with Christian employees at the Agriculture Secretariat, South Punjab.

During the event, he extended heartfelt greetings to the Christian community on the joyous

occasion of Christmas.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarfraz Khan Magsi remarked that Christmas was a significant

religious festival celebrated with great enthusiasm by the Christian community.

He highlighted

that Pakistan ensures complete religious freedom for all minorities, including Christians.

He urged the employees to offer special prayers for the country's prosperity and security

on this special day.

The Christian employees expressed their gratitude to the Special Secretary for organizing

the celebration and affirmed their commitment to performing their professional duties with

dedication, contributing to the nation's progress.