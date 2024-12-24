Cake Cutting Ceremony For Christian Employees Held At Agri Secretariat
Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2024 | 04:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Special Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Sarfraz Khan Magsi hosted a Christmas
cake-cutting ceremony with Christian employees at the Agriculture Secretariat, South Punjab.
During the event, he extended heartfelt greetings to the Christian community on the joyous
occasion of Christmas.
Speaking on the occasion, Sarfraz Khan Magsi remarked that Christmas was a significant
religious festival celebrated with great enthusiasm by the Christian community.
He highlighted
that Pakistan ensures complete religious freedom for all minorities, including Christians.
He urged the employees to offer special prayers for the country's prosperity and security
on this special day.
The Christian employees expressed their gratitude to the Special Secretary for organizing
the celebration and affirmed their commitment to performing their professional duties with
dedication, contributing to the nation's progress.
Recent Stories
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Bangladesh
SEC reviews proposals for job seekers’ training programme in Sharjah
Emirates Drug Establishment reviews key achievements, future plans
Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs
MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intelligence degree
Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strategy 2030
Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medical Supply Chain, Al Ittihad Dru ..
‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses ways to strengthen food control s ..
Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-to-fuel plant
PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and other PTI leaders
Indian businesses top list of new companies joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce in ..
Sanad launches 5th production line for regions' first 'LEAP-1A' engines
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cake cutting ceremony for Christian employees held at Agri Secretariat2 minutes ago
-
Committee on rightsizing presents recommendations to Cabinet over different ministries2 minutes ago
-
SCCI demands restoration of Hajj flight operation from Peshawar12 minutes ago
-
HMHS conducts HIV awareness session at SZABIST university Larkana13 minutes ago
-
Governor administers oath to acting SHC CJ13 minutes ago
-
Adherence to Quaid-e-Azam's teachings vital for national progress: CEO Education13 minutes ago
-
Iranian envoy extends greetings on Quaid-e-Azam's birth anniversary22 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead in attempt to pacify couple22 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 15 criminals23 minutes ago
-
Gillani extends Christmas greetings to Christian community32 minutes ago
-
ICT Police deploy 1,500 personnel for foolproof security on Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day32 minutes ago
-
DCC meeting reviews progress of development projects33 minutes ago