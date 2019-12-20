- Home
- Cake-cutting ceremony for Christian employees at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 11:45 PM
The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Friday organised a ceremony for its Christian employees in connection with the Christmas celebrations at City Campus Lahore
Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani presided over the cake-cutting ceremony while Pastor Jawaid Tara, Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Jawaid Younas and many Christian employees of the university attended the function.
Prof Rabbani congratulated the Christian employees on celebrating the Christmas. He stressed equality and lauded services of UVAS Christian employees performance.