Cake cutting ceremony for Independence Day held at WCCI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :An impressive ceremony in connection with Independence Day celebrations was held here Wednesday at Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) where MPA Rabia Basri was the chief guest.

The chief guest along with President WCCI, Rukhsana Nadir, former vice president FPCCI, Saeeda Banu, Safia Naaz, Anila Khaid and Farkhanda Jabeen cut the cake of 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan.

On the occasion Rabia Basri planted a sapling in the garden of WCCI.

Paying tribute to Pakistani nation, Pakistan Army, police and women from business community, Rukhsana Nadir said they didn't hesitate offering any kind of sacrifices for the cause of the nation.

On the occasion, leader of WCCI, Fitrat Ilyas also congratulated businesswomen and nation on Independence Day.