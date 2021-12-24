UrduPoint.com

Cake Cutting Ceremony Held At APC On Christmas

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 07:14 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Christian community of Abbottabad Friday organized a cake-cutting ceremony at Abbottabad Press Club (APC) regarding Christmas where religious leaders from various churches were also present.

The ceremony was also attended by Zakir Paul Advocate, Pastors of Churches of Pakistan, Press Byteran Church, Catholic Church, Angeli Church, Living Branch Church.

Pastor Fayyaz Michael, Pastor Rafiq Javed, Aslam Nazak, Munawar Habib, Former Member District Council Peter Neroz Gul, member Cantonment board Shehzad Gul, Pastor Mazhar, Vishal James, Asir Sultan and President ACP Sardar Naveed Alam, General Secretary Sardar Mohammad Shafiq, former President Mohammad Amir Shehzad Jadoon, Assistant Secretary Dildar Ahmed Satti were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Zakir Paul Advocate of Press Bitterin Church said that the Christian community in Pakistan enjoys complete freedom and lives according to their religion. He said that the role of all stakeholders in promoting interfaith harmony is exemplary.

In the old churches of Abbottabad, the Christian community celebrates its religious festival with great fervor, with the support and patronage of all stakeholders including Muslim religious scholars, he said.

