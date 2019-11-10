UrduPoint.com
Cake Cutting Ceremony Held At District Jail

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 06:40 PM

Cake cutting ceremony held at district Jail

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) ::A cake cutting ceremony to mark the Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) was held at district jail here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry said that everyone should follow the teachings of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) to spend a peaceful life. He said the life of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is a role model for humanity.

District Police Officer Faisal Shahzad said that problems in life could be resolved by following the teachings of holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), adding that every Muslim should intend to spend life as per the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Suprintendent Jail Tahir Majeed and other senior district government officers were also present.

The jail administration distributed sweets among the prisoners.

