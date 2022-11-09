Cake-cutting ceremony held at Iqbal Manzil

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held a cake-cutting ceremony at Iqbal Manzil (the birthplace of Allama Iqbal) here on Wednesday.

SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik, PRO Tajammal Hussain and other SCCI officials jointly cut the cake and paid homage to Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Speaking on the occasion, SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a visionary figure who conceived the idea of separate homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent that was ultimately materialized in the shape of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

He said the teachings of Allama Iqbal were like a beacon to maintain tolerance, peace and stability in the society.

The SCCI President asked the youth to strive for self-reliance within their ownresources and adopt austerity envisioned by Allama Iqbal.