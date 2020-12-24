Cake-cutting Ceremony held at RCB

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :A Christmas cake cutting ceremony was held here at Roomi Park organized by the Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) in connection with Christmas celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, RCB Chief Executive Officer Umer Farooq Malik congratulated Christian community and felt pleasure in sharing their joy and cheerfulness.

He said islam taught the lesson of peace, friendship and the promotion of inter-faith harmony which was the dire need of the hour.

The CEO said the Christian community was an important part of our society and were extending significant services in the sectors of education, health and other fields of life.

Later, gifts were distributed among the RCB Christian employees.