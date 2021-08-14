Cake cutting ceremony held in KTH on Independence Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The administration of Khyer Teaching Hospital (KTH) here Saturday organized a cake cutting ceremony to mark the Independence Day celebrations.

Chairman KTH board of Directors, Prof. Nadeem Khawar cut the cake and hoisted the national flag in the hospital.

The ceremony was attended among others by Director KTH, Muhammad Zafar Afridi, Associate Director of the Hospital, Dr. Saud islam, nurses and staff members.

Prof. Nadeem Khawar congratulated the whole nation and appreciated the dedication of the staff to continue corona vaccination on Independence Day.

He also highlighted the importance of the Day and the sacrifices offered by Muslims in struggle for an independent state.

APP.mds/