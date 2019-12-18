UrduPoint.com
Cake Cutting Ceremony Held In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 04:32 PM

Lahore Arts Council Wednesday arranged a cake cutting ceremony here at Adbi Bethak Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall, for Christian employees to mark Christmas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Lahore Arts Council Wednesday arranged a cake cutting ceremony here at Adbi Bethak Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall, for Christian employees to mark Christmas.

Chairperson BoG Lahore Arts Council Moneeza Hashmi along with Executive Director Alhamra Arts Council Athar Ali Khan attended the ceremony and congratulated theChristian community.

