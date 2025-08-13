Cake cutting ceremony held in Larkano Press Club

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) A grand ceremony of cake cutting was organized by the Larkano Press Club on Wednesday as part of Maarka e Haq and Independence Day celebrated.

On this occasion, the President of Larkano Press Club, Naveed Larik, Vice President Murtaza Kalhoro, General Secretary Abdul Qadir and other office-bearers along with MPA Jameel Ahmed Soomro,MPA Sohail Anwar Siyal, PPP District Larkana General Secretary Ijaz Ahmed Laghari, CM sindh Special Assistant Khair Muhammad Sheikh, Chairman Darri Town Shah Rukh Anwar Siyal, DIG Larkana Nisar Aftab Pathan, SSP Ahmed Faisal Chaudhry, former DIG Riyaz Ahmed Soomro,Deputy Commissioner Larkana Wajahat Ghafoor Mirani and other distinguished guests, cut the Independence Day cake together.

Addressing the event, the guests stated that due to the relentless struggle and efforts of the nation's founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and other leaders, Pakistan came into existence on August 14, 1947.

They expressed that we are fortunate to be citizens of a free country, as only living nations celebrate their independence. From August 1 to today, the people across the country, including Sindh, have celebrated Independence Day, proving that we are a living nation and deeply love our homeland.

They further said that we stand united with our brave armed forces and institutions for the progress, prosperity, security, and defense of the country, as this nation was achieved through immense sacrifices. They emphasized that everyone must work together for its development.

Large numbers of Journalist's were present in this occasion.