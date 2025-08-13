Open Menu

Cake Cutting Ceremony Held In Larkano Press Club

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Cake cutting ceremony held in Larkano Press Club

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) A grand ceremony of cake cutting was organized by the Larkano Press Club on Wednesday as part of Maarka e Haq and Independence Day celebrated.

On this occasion, the President of Larkano Press Club, Naveed Larik, Vice President Murtaza Kalhoro, General Secretary Abdul Qadir and other office-bearers along with MPA Jameel Ahmed Soomro,MPA Sohail Anwar Siyal, PPP District Larkana General Secretary Ijaz Ahmed Laghari, CM sindh Special Assistant Khair Muhammad Sheikh, Chairman Darri Town Shah Rukh Anwar Siyal, DIG Larkana Nisar Aftab Pathan, SSP Ahmed Faisal Chaudhry, former DIG Riyaz Ahmed Soomro,Deputy Commissioner Larkana Wajahat Ghafoor Mirani and other distinguished guests, cut the Independence Day cake together.

Addressing the event, the guests stated that due to the relentless struggle and efforts of the nation's founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and other leaders, Pakistan came into existence on August 14, 1947.

They expressed that we are fortunate to be citizens of a free country, as only living nations celebrate their independence. From August 1 to today, the people across the country, including Sindh, have celebrated Independence Day, proving that we are a living nation and deeply love our homeland.

They further said that we stand united with our brave armed forces and institutions for the progress, prosperity, security, and defense of the country, as this nation was achieved through immense sacrifices. They emphasized that everyone must work together for its development.

Large numbers of Journalist's were present in this occasion.

Recent Stories

British scientists develop new genetically modifie ..

British scientists develop new genetically modified bacterial strain

2 minutes ago
 A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outs ..

A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outshine

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ti ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ties

55 minutes ago
 Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century leads Y ..

Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century leads Yorkshire to victory

1 hour ago
 Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after historic ODI se ..

Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after historic ODI series loss to West Indies

1 hour ago
 West Indies end long ODI drought with Hope, Seales ..

West Indies end long ODI drought with Hope, Seales heroics

2 hours ago
Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest o ..

Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest order

2 hours ago
 Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO f ..

Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO for its Upcoming Spark 40 Serie ..

3 hours ago
 Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July

Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July

3 hours ago
 vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, ..

Vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, So Strong

3 hours ago
 Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space

Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space

4 hours ago
 AD Ports Group posts AED4.83 billion in revenue fo ..

AD Ports Group posts AED4.83 billion in revenue for Q2 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan