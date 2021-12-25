UrduPoint.com

Cake Cutting Ceremony Held In Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :A cake cutting ceremony was organised by the civil society Sukkur at front of Sukkur Press Club to mark the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on Saturday.

The ceremony was participated by a large number of notables of the area, traders and youth.

