Cake cutting ceremony held in Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

A cake cutting ceremony was organised by the civil society Sukkur at front of Sukkur Press Club to mark the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on Saturday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :A cake cutting ceremony was organised by the civil society Sukkur at front of Sukkur Press Club to mark the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on Saturday.

The ceremony was participated by a large number of notables of the area, traders and youth.