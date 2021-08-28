Cake cutting ceremony held on 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pak, CAS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :To observe 30th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the Central Asian Republics (CAS), Diplomatic Insight Group and Tabani Group of Companies here on Saturday hosted a reception and cake cutting ceremony.

Malik Ehsan Ullah Tiwana, Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs was the chief guest.

Ambassadors of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Indonesia, Acting High Commissioner of Malaysia, diplomats from Romania, Belarus, and business executives from different backgrounds participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Ehsan Ullah Tiwana said that Pakistan gave top priority to Central Asian countries.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was on a three-day official visit to Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Iran for consultation on the Afghan crisis, he added.

He said Pakistan was offering opportunities for CAS and vice versa for outreach through Gawadar port to global markets and beyond.

Ambassador of Turkmenistan, Atadjan Movlamov shared the fact that Pakistan and all the Central Asian states were important stakeholders in regional peace and prosperity.

Turkmenistan and Pakistan were working together for TAPI gas pipeline project and once completed, would be a peace pipeline for the entire region, he added.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin said that Kazakhstan valued its friendship with Pakistan.

He said that there was a strong need to transform the great historical past into a bright future amongst the states.

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Ulbanbek Totuiaev said that Kyrgyzstan attached great importance to the development of trade and economic cooperation with Pakistan.

He also informed about the broad investment and tourism opportunities for his country and invited the business circles of Pakistan to cooperate.