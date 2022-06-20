The People's Labour Bureau Sindh on Monday celebrated the 69th birth anniversary of former Pakistan People's Party chairperson Benazir Bhutto Shaheed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The People's Labour Bureau Sindh on Monday celebrated the 69th birth anniversary of former Pakistan People's Party chairperson Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.

A ceremony was organized in which PPP Labor Bureau leaders Lal Bakhsh Kalhoro and Syed Fayaz Ali Shah cut the cake.

People's Labor Bureau workers participating in the ceremony paid homage to Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto on her 69th birthday.

The ceremony was attended among others by Muhammad Khalid Qambrani and Azam Rajput.

It is pertinent to know that the 69th birth anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto will be celebrated on Tuesday (June 21).