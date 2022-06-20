UrduPoint.com

Cake Cutting Ceremony Held On Benazir Bhutto's Birth Anniversary

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2022 | 08:03 PM

Cake cutting ceremony held on Benazir Bhutto's birth anniversary

The People's Labour Bureau Sindh on Monday celebrated the 69th birth anniversary of former Pakistan People's Party chairperson Benazir Bhutto Shaheed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The People's Labour Bureau Sindh on Monday celebrated the 69th birth anniversary of former Pakistan People's Party chairperson Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.

A ceremony was organized in which PPP Labor Bureau leaders Lal Bakhsh Kalhoro and Syed Fayaz Ali Shah cut the cake.

People's Labor Bureau workers participating in the ceremony paid homage to Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto on her 69th birthday.

The ceremony was attended among others by Muhammad Khalid Qambrani and Azam Rajput.

It is pertinent to know that the 69th birth anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto will be celebrated on Tuesday (June 21).

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed June Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Labour

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif takes notice o ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif takes notice of minor girl's murder

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister condoles death of Prince Turki Bin ..

Chief Minister condoles death of Prince Turki Bin Faisal

2 minutes ago
 KP-SEZA recommends two projects for status of spec ..

KP-SEZA recommends two projects for status of special economic zones

2 minutes ago
 Traders urged to cooperate with govt for overcomin ..

Traders urged to cooperate with govt for overcoming energy crises

2 minutes ago
 SFJ slams Indian state sponsored attacks on Gurdwa ..

SFJ slams Indian state sponsored attacks on Gurdwaras

5 minutes ago
 PEMRA renews landing rights' permission of CGTN Ne ..

PEMRA renews landing rights' permission of CGTN News, CGTN-9 Documentary

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.