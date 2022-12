Cake-cutting ceremony held to mark beginning of Christmas celebrations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :A cake-cutting ceremony was held here on Friday at the Catholic Church in connection with Christmas celebrations.

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Salam Marwat was the chief guest on the occasion. Addressing the ceremony, he said, "Our constitution guarantees the rights of minorities and all possible steps are being taken by the district administration in this regard." The deputy commissioner congratulated the entire Christian community and assured them of all possible support from the district administration.

He also distributed Christmas gifts amongst the minority members.

On this occasion, ADC Relief and Human Rights Rabia Sajjad, District Youth Officer Talal Salim, In-charge Sangi Foundation Abbottabad Muhammad Shahdaziz Tanoli, In-charge Sahil Foundation Muhammad Jawad Tanuli, In-charge Al-Khidmat Foundation Jameel Malik, minority representatives, minority leaders, Tehsil Member Waqar Gul, Father Rafiq Javed Gul, Father Nasir William and Father Salim Ghori participated.