Cake cutting ceremony held to mark Pak-UAE 50 years of friendship

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :To mark the Golden Jubilee (50-Years) Pak-UAE diplomatic relations, friendship and National Day of UAE, a special cake cutting ceremony was held here on Thursday at the Rawalpindi office of Night Human Management (KHM) Shalan GL Pakistan.

According to the press release issued here, Chief Executive Officer KHM, Khalid Nawaz, on the occasion, said that people to people contacts and relationships at the leadership level of both countries were rooted in shared faith, values, and culture.

"The role of Pakistani Workforce in the construction and development of UAE is crucial while the support of the Emirati people and especially the government of UAE is commendable and valuable for us", he added.

He congratulated the UAE Government, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, His Excellency Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zebi and the people of UAE on the occasion of UAE National Day, saying that our relations would be further enhanced in the coming months and years.

He also appreciated the UAE's support for the Pakistani pavilion at the 2020 Expo, due to which Pakistan showcased its culture, investment opportunities and tourism potential at the world level.

Khalid Nawaz further said that a large number of Pakistani workforce in the UAE was working for its development and fostering the spirit of Islamic brotherhood and friendship between the people of Pakistan and UAE.