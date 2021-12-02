UrduPoint.com

Cake Cutting Ceremony Held To Mark Pak-UAE 50 Years Of Friendship

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 06:57 PM

Cake cutting ceremony held to mark Pak-UAE 50 years of friendship

To mark the Golden Jubilee (50-Years) Pak-UAE diplomatic relations, friendship and National Day of UAE, a special cake cutting ceremony was held here on Thursday at the Rawalpindi office of Night Human Management (KHM) Shalan GL Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :To mark the Golden Jubilee (50-Years) Pak-UAE diplomatic relations, friendship and National Day of UAE, a special cake cutting ceremony was held here on Thursday at the Rawalpindi office of Night Human Management (KHM) Shalan GL Pakistan.

According to the press release issued here, Chief Executive Officer KHM, Khalid Nawaz, on the occasion, said that people to people contacts and relationships at the leadership level of both countries were rooted in shared faith, values, and culture.

"The role of Pakistani Workforce in the construction and development of UAE is crucial while the support of the Emirati people and especially the government of UAE is commendable and valuable for us", he added.

He congratulated the UAE Government, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, His Excellency Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zebi and the people of UAE on the occasion of UAE National Day, saying that our relations would be further enhanced in the coming months and years.

He also appreciated the UAE's support for the Pakistani pavilion at the 2020 Expo, due to which Pakistan showcased its culture, investment opportunities and tourism potential at the world level.

Khalid Nawaz further said that a large number of Pakistani workforce in the UAE was working for its development and fostering the spirit of Islamic brotherhood and friendship between the people of Pakistan and UAE.

Related Topics

Pakistan World UAE Rawalpindi 2020 Gold Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan announces squad for home series against W ..

Pakistan announces squad for home series against West Indies

27 minutes ago
 Truss, Lavrov Call For Taking Action to Avoid Huma ..

Truss, Lavrov Call For Taking Action to Avoid Humanitarian Catastrophe in Afghan ..

4 minutes ago
 Egypt, China agree to establish joint lab for smar ..

Egypt, China agree to establish joint lab for smart agriculture

4 minutes ago
 SCBAP condemns manhandling of D&S judge by lawyers ..

SCBAP condemns manhandling of D&S judge by lawyers

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan squads for West Indies series, Asia Cup a ..

Pakistan squads for West Indies series, Asia Cup and U19 World Cup announced

50 minutes ago
 UK Considers Climate Agenda Priority in Relations ..

UK Considers Climate Agenda Priority in Relations With Russia - Embassy

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.