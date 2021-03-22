Cake cutting ceremony held to mark Pakistan Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :A cake cutting ceremony to mark the Pakistan Day was held at the divisional information office here on Monday.

Deputy Director Information Muhammad Bashir Ahmed, former Deputy Director Subhan Ali, Information Officer Muhammad Awais Abid and other staff were present.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Director Muhammad Bashir said the 23rd March had a landmark value in the Pakistan Movement which further strengthened the commitment for getting a separate homeland for Muslims of the sub-continent.

In order to achieve this goal, he said: "We need to follow the quotes Unity, Faith, Discipline of the founderof Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Later, special prayers for peace, stability and sovereignty of the country were also offered.