Cake Cutting Ceremony In Connection With Celebrations Of Christmas Held

Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2022 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :A cake cutting ceremony in connection with the celebrations of Christmas was held at Capital City Police Headquarters here on Saturday. SSP Administration Atif Nazir cut the Christmas cake along with other police officers and Christian employees of the office. Senior police officers, Sectional in-charges and a large number of Christian police officers and officials attend the ceremony. SSP congratulated the Christian community as well as its members serving in different sections of CCPO office. SSP Admin also distributed gifts among the Christian employees and announced three days of Christmas vacations for them as well. SSP Atif Nazir on this occasion said that Christmas gives the message of love, peace and brotherhood, sharing the happiness of this sacred festival among all. He said officers and officials of Lahore Police belonging to Christian community are extending great contributions in maintenance of law and order and eradication of crime in the city.

Christian community along with other minorities was playing a pivotal role in every sphere of life for the development of the country. Role of Christian community had been outstanding in different sections of society and they had been working hard shoulder to shoulder with their Muslim brothers for the betterment of society, he added.

Lahore Police would provide foolproof security to the Christian community during their celebrations of Christmas at Churches and other related public places as well, Atif Nazir assured. The Muslim community is equally participating in the celebrations of Christmas as Christians are part and parcel of our country, he concluded.

