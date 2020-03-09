Cake-cutting ceremony to eulogize women achievements to be held on Tuesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla Monday is going to hold a cake-cutting ceremony to mark 'International Women's Day' in a bid to honor the achievements of women in the social, economic, cultural and political spheres of life throughout the history on Tuesday, March 10.

The event would be held at 04.00 p.m. at Senate Banquet Hall, said a press release said on Monday.