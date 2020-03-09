UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cake-cutting Ceremony To Eulogize Women Achievements To Be Held On Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 09:54 PM

Cake-cutting ceremony to eulogize women achievements to be held on Tuesday

Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla Monday is going to hold a cake-cutting ceremony to mark 'International Women's Day' in a bid to honor the achievements of women in the social, economic, cultural and political spheres of life throughout the history on Tuesday, March 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla Monday is going to hold a cake-cutting ceremony to mark 'International Women's Day' in a bid to honor the achievements of women in the social, economic, cultural and political spheres of life throughout the history on Tuesday, March 10.

The event would be held at 04.00 p.m. at Senate Banquet Hall, said a press release said on Monday.

Related Topics

Senate March Women Event

Recent Stories

President issues decree appointing Samira Al Rumai ..

41 minutes ago

44 UAE listed companies to pay AED32.5 bn in divid ..

56 minutes ago

Govt, people of Pakistan saddened at passing away ..

2 minutes ago

Women playing role in making Pakistan a vibrant so ..

2 minutes ago

Dutch Reporter's Material Casting Doubt on MH17 Pr ..

2 minutes ago

Washington Church Visitors Should Self-Quarantine ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.