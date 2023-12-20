Open Menu

Cake Cutting Ceremony Was Held For Christmas

A cake cutting ceremony was organized for Mashi employees in connection with Christmas at South Punjab Secretariat here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) A cake cutting ceremony was organized for Mashi employees in connection with Christmas at South Punjab Secretariat here on Wednesday.

Two Mashi staffers Kashf Nadeem and Naeem Mansha cut the cake while Additional Secretary, Farooq Dogar, Deputy Secretary Admin Abdul Saboor Dogar, SOs Hafiz Khursheed, Wajiha Rasool, Superintendent (General), Khurran Jahangir,

Farooq Mali, Caretaker Naeem Changazi and others were present.

Bouquets were also presented to them as a goodwill gesture,

Addl Sec, Farooq Dogar paid rich tribute to the Mashi community for their role in the progress and prosperity of the country.

He informed that the constitution of Pakistan gives equal rights to all citizens.

Mr Saboor stated that all the Mashi staffers have been paid December salaries in advance so that they could celebrate Christmas in a good manner along with their families.

The employees thanked the officers for holding the ceremony.

