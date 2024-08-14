Cake Designers Make Pakistan's Birthday Sweeter With Patriotic Creations
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) As Pakistan marks its birthday today, the sweet aroma of patriotism wafts through the air where confectionery artists across the country were seen busy in crafting masterpieces with cake designs that reflect the nation's spirit, making the occasion even more unforgettable.
Cake shops across the country are witnessing a surge in demand for custom cakes. From Lahore to Karachi, and Islamabad to Peshawar cake shops are working overtime to meet the orders, said a report aired by a Private news channel.
Cake cutting ceremonies have become an integral part of Independence Day celebrations, said Hassan, a event organizer.
It is a way to show unity, solidarity and cakes are the perfect centerpiece, he added.
Cake shops are also offering special discounts and packages for Independence Day, said a customer.
"I ordered a cake for my family gathering and got a great deal", she added.
The boom in cake shops and cake cutting ceremonies is not just limited to major cities. Even small towns and villages are getting in on the action, with local bakeries and sweet shops offering their own special Independence day treats, said a cake seller.
Cakes are a big part of our celebrations, and this year we wanted to do something special, said Ali, a local resident who ordered a custom cake for his workplace celebration.
The attention to detail is impressive, said Sarah, a customer who ordered a cake for her family gathering. The cake designer incorporated the Pakistani flag's colors and even added a small edible Quaid-e-Azam portrait, she added.
Cake cutting ceremonies are a wonderful way to boost morale and foster a sense of unity among our team members, said a government employee.
Cake cutting ceremonies remind us of the sacrifices made by our forefathers and the importance of protecting our nation's freedom, said a teacher.
"We make it a point to hold a cake cutting ceremony every year on Independence day to celebrate our nation's freedom and sovereignty", said a banker while attending a ceremony.
"Cake cutting ceremonies are an excellent way to involve our families and loved ones in our Independence day celebrations," said a student.
