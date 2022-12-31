Cake, sweets sellers expect roaring business this new year season

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :As the eve of new year is around the corner, the sweet and cake sellers in the Federal capital have finalized special preparations, expecting huge business during the festive season.

Keeping in view the new trends and demands, the bakeries have designed and displayed a variety of cakes decorated with images and themes related to new year celebration to attract buyers.

A huge crowd was witnessed at the sweet shops and bakeries for placing orders for the customized cakes and sweets for the friends and family.

Aslam Khan, a bakery owner said while talking to APP, "We are expecting huge business this year as, during the last few years, the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the festivity as well as the business activity." He said customized new year cakes were on the trend in the town as many people had and booked their orders much prior to the event. "We are already having so many orders and stopped new bookings of customized cakes since 20th December." Saleh Muhammad, another sweet shop owner, said cakes and sweets are the most sold items on new year as everyone likes to celebrate this event with cakes and sweets. People also take them along while visiting their relatives and friends on Christmas, he added.

He said cakes, cupcakes, and other delights decorated with new year themes, are the most favorite choice of the people, especially children and we have displayed special designs which are highly appreciated by customers.

"The recipe for the cakes remains the same but we create different decorations in accordance with the festivity. We decorate the cakes with bells, edible glitter and other decorations related to new year", he added.

Kahir-un-Nisa, who was booking customized cakes and cupcakes with a new year theme at a famous bakery, told APP that it was a daunting task of finding the perfect theme for the new year cake but "finally, my children have selected a design and now we are booking it for the new year celebration" Atiqa ali, another buyer, said there was no celebration without cakes and sweets, "For me, new year celebrations are synonymous with cakes and sweets. I am not only booking cakes for my family, but also for my friends and relatives, as this is our tradition to gift cakes and sweets." Alia fatima, a buyer at a local bakery, was of the view that due to the inflation, the rates of the cakes have increased manifold, affecting our celebrations.

She said children demand customized -themed cakes, which are more expensive than normal cakes. "I cannot fulfill their demands and will purchase normal cakes instead of customized ones," she said in a dismal tone.

