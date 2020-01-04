UrduPoint.com
'Calamities Should Be Dealt With Planning'

'Calamities should be dealt with planning'

Natural calamities can be dealt with an effective planning, management and forecast

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Natural calamities can be dealt with an effective planning, management and forecast.

This was said by District board of Management President Jamshed Farid Soomro while speaking at a ceremony here on Saturday.

He said natural disasters were realities which couldn't be overlooked, however, people should be trained to face any situation.

Principal Vocational Training Institute Muhammad Asghar and Manager of a social welfare organization Mazhar Iqba said they had started capacity building of people of seven UCs.

Muhammad Asif and Mushtaq Bhatti also addressed on the occasion.

