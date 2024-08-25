Calender of annual sports competition announced

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) An impressive function of the Peshawar Boxing Awards was held here Sunday where the annual sports Calendar was announced.

Captain (Retd) Usman Gul, Chairman KP Boxing Association on this occasion stressed the need for timely enforcement of the annual calander and selection of the players on merit imperative for promotion of boxing in Pakistan including KP.

He said that all available resources would be used for timely holding of all boxing events and talented players to be encouraged.

Usman Gul said that players selected on merit on the basis of transperant process would be sent to national boxing championship.

He emphasized that supervision of boxing sport would help encourage its players to compete at national and international level.

Major Retd Azhar Ali Khan, President KP Boxing Association in his address lauded the efforts of KP Boxing Association and the abilities of KP players.

Later on, Khizar Ullah Jan, General Secretary of KP Boxing Association and Muhammad Ajmal Khan, General Secretary Peshawar Boxing Association announced the annual sports calendar.

Later on, commendation cards among judges, referees and coaches were distributed.

Martial art expert, Rehmat Gul Afridi received warm applause from the participants.

The event was attended by all registered club coaches of Peshawar.