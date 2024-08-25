Open Menu

Calender Of Annual Sports Competition Announced

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Calender of annual sports competition announced

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) An impressive function of the Peshawar Boxing Awards was held here Sunday where the annual sports Calendar was announced.

Captain (Retd) Usman Gul, Chairman KP Boxing Association on this occasion stressed the need for timely enforcement of the annual calander and selection of the players on merit imperative for promotion of boxing in Pakistan including KP.

He said that all available resources would be used for timely holding of all boxing events and talented players to be encouraged.

Usman Gul said that players selected on merit on the basis of transperant process would be sent to national boxing championship.

He emphasized that supervision of boxing sport would help encourage its players to compete at national and international level.

Major Retd Azhar Ali Khan, President KP Boxing Association in his address lauded the efforts of KP Boxing Association and the abilities of KP players.

Later on, Khizar Ullah Jan, General Secretary of KP Boxing Association and Muhammad Ajmal Khan, General Secretary Peshawar Boxing Association announced the annual sports calendar.

Later on, commendation cards among judges, referees and coaches were distributed.

Martial art expert, Rehmat Gul Afridi received warm applause from the participants.

The event was attended by all registered club coaches of Peshawar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Azhar Ali Sunday Afridi Event All From Merit Packaging Limited Boxing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan