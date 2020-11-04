UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Calf, Poultry Schemes To Improve Cattle Rearers Financial Conditions

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:22 PM

Calf, poultry schemes to improve cattle rearers financial conditions

South Punjab Livestock Additional Secretary Aftab Pirzada Wednesday said that livestock improvement initiatives taken under Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency programme would bring prosperity to farmers and cattle rearers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :South Punjab Livestock Additional Secretary Aftab Pirzada Wednesday said that livestock improvement initiatives taken under Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency programme would bring prosperity to farmers and cattle rearers.

During a visit to directorate livestock Multan, Pirzada said that process of registration of calves under Calf Fattening and Calf improvement programme would conclude on November 15,2020.

He said that calf improvement programmes coupled with scheme for distribution of poultry sets would improve farmers and cattle rearers' living standards.

Additional secretary livestock disclosed that poultry sets, each containing a dozen cocks, would be distributed among the aspirants during the ongoing month in Multan division. Total 1772 cocks would be distributed, says a official release.

Director livestock gave a detailed briefing to the secretary.

Later, additional secretary livestock visited Qasba Maral where he inspected development schemes and ordered officials to complete the work within specified time.

Related Topics

Multan Prime Minister Punjab Agriculture Visit November

Recent Stories

No shortage of sugar, flour in district: DC

33 seconds ago

Constable suspended on charges of corruption

34 seconds ago

Crackdown continues against SOPs violators

36 seconds ago

Pak Army to ensure protection, security of people ..

37 seconds ago

PTI to hold historic rally on Nov 6: Minister

39 seconds ago

PIA Chief gives preference to financial restructur ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.