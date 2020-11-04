Calf, poultry schemes to improve cattle rearers financial conditions

South Punjab Livestock Additional Secretary Aftab Pirzada Wednesday said that livestock improvement initiatives taken under Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency programme would bring prosperity to farmers and cattle rearers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :South Punjab Livestock Additional Secretary Aftab Pirzada Wednesday said that livestock improvement initiatives taken under Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency programme would bring prosperity to farmers and cattle rearers.

During a visit to directorate livestock Multan, Pirzada said that process of registration of calves under Calf Fattening and Calf improvement programme would conclude on November 15,2020.

He said that calf improvement programmes coupled with scheme for distribution of poultry sets would improve farmers and cattle rearers' living standards.

Additional secretary livestock disclosed that poultry sets, each containing a dozen cocks, would be distributed among the aspirants during the ongoing month in Multan division. Total 1772 cocks would be distributed, says a official release.

Director livestock gave a detailed briefing to the secretary.

Later, additional secretary livestock visited Qasba Maral where he inspected development schemes and ordered officials to complete the work within specified time.