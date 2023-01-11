UrduPoint.com

California-Punjab SPA Important Milestone To Strengthen Both Provinces: Masood

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 11, 2023 | 04:05 PM

California-Punjab SPA important milestone to strengthen both provinces: Masood

Masood Khan says landmark agreement is an important milestone in strengthening linkages between California and the largest populated province of Pakistan at all levels and would serve as a force multiplier in efforts to strengthen Pak-US relations.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2023) Pakistan Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has said that Sister Province Agreement between California and Punjab would open up vistas of opportunities in deepening mutual cooperation in diverse fields.

He was addressing a high level reception hosted by the leadership of Californian State Assembly in the honor of visiting delegation from Pakistan at the Governor’s mansion.

He said landmark agreement is an important milestone in strengthening linkages between California and the largest populated province of Pakistan at all levels and would serve as a force multiplier in efforts to strengthen Pak-US relations.

Masood Khan said that Pak-US relations are on ascending curve and is the most appropriate time for signing the agreement. He said there are natural complementaries between Pakistan and the United States particularly Punjab and California.

Referring to recent spurt in Pak-US bilateral trade volume especially IT services exports to the United States, amounting to $1.4 billion, the Ambassador noted that 80 percent of IT services from Pakistan were being exported to California.

The reception was organized to celebrate landmark agreement between California and Punjab and was attended among others by the Lieutenant Governor of California, Speaker and large number of California State assembly members along Pakistani-American community leaders.

Addressing the event former Prime Minister Senator Yousuf Raza Gillani expressed the hope that the agreement would be instrumental in tapping untapped potential existing between the two federating units. He said He Pakistan considers the US as its close ally, and hopes to further strengthen its bilateral relations with the US through frequent parliamentary and people-to-people exchanges.

Prominent Pakistani-American leader Dr. Asif Mahmood, played a pivotal role for the establishment of sister province relationship between California and Punjab.

Addressing the gathering, Lieutenant Governor of California Eleni Kounalakis said that that the agreement would help the two sides to expand and solidify ties between California and Punjab. She said the state of California fully realizes the potential of cooperation between the two critically important provinces.

Earlier, former Prime Minister Senator Yusuf Raza Gillani visited California State University Northridge and University of California Davis to discuss educational cooperation between Pakistan and the United States, especially in the field of agriculture.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Prime Minister Governor Exports Punjab Agriculture United States Sardar Masood Khan Event All From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

SAIF Zone concludes participation in India’s lar ..

SAIF Zone concludes participation in India’s largest gems and jewellery exhibi ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on accessi ..

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary

7 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police warns against online insults, defam ..

Sharjah Police warns against online insults, defamation on social media

8 minutes ago
 Rehabilitation of flood-hit areas to be made succe ..

Rehabilitation of flood-hit areas to be made successful model: PM

18 minutes ago
 PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies ..

PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies in KP, Punjab: Kaira

3 hours ago
 DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampt ..

DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampton

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.