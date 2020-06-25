UrduPoint.com
Call Attention Notice Submitted In PA Over Nursing Student's Death

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

Call attention notice submitted in PA over nursing student's death

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of Punjab Assembly Seemabia Tahir Thursday submitted a call attention notice in the Punjab Assembly secretariat over recent death of a nursing student in Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

According to the notice available with APP, the legislator inquired whether it was correct that the third year student of HFH nursing school, Samiaa, had lost her life due to the negligence of hospital's administration.

Samiaa belonged to tehsil Kotli Sattian and her hostel warden failed to shift her to hospital's emergency despite her critical condition, the call attention notice added.

The notice said if any legal action was taken against the responsible, the house must be taken into confidence.

It said the nurses and other para medical staff had staged a protest over Samiaa's death and demandedconstitution of a committee to probe the incident,and register case against the person responsible for her death.

