Call for action against profiteers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Hoarders of commodities are creating artificial inflation, people said.

Talking to APP on Friday, citizens said lack of action against hoarders and profiteers was the main reason behind the artificial price kike in the country.

Ali Hamza, a resident of a rural area, said that hoarders and profiteers were the main source of creating artificial inflation, adding that whenever the district administration launched a crackdown against hoarders of wheat, sugar, rice and fertiliser, they used their connections to escape punishment.

Afaan, another citizen, said that inflation could not be controlled if action was not taken against hoarders.

Muhammad Abdullah appealed to high-ups to take stern action against profiteers to save people from rising prices.