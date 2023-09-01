Open Menu

Call For Action Against Profiteers

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Call for action against profiteers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Hoarders of commodities are creating artificial inflation, people said.

Talking to APP on Friday, citizens said lack of action against hoarders and profiteers was the main reason behind the artificial price kike in the country.

Ali Hamza, a resident of a rural area, said that hoarders and profiteers were the main source of creating artificial inflation, adding that whenever the district administration launched a crackdown against hoarders of wheat, sugar, rice and fertiliser, they used their connections to escape punishment.

Afaan, another citizen, said that inflation could not be controlled if action was not taken against hoarders.

Muhammad Abdullah appealed to high-ups to take stern action against profiteers to save people from rising prices.

Related Topics

Price From Wheat

Recent Stories

Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives ..

Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General ..

22 minutes ago
 OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affai ..

OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs Received the Consul General ..

58 minutes ago
 Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilatera ..

Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilateral Exercise

1 hour ago
 Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Compa ..

Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Companion, Now Available Nationwide

1 hour ago
 CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

1 hour ago
 Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 ..

Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 begins today

1 hour ago
DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders ..

DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders for action-packed sports day

2 hours ago
 ADNEC Group launches charter flights to Europe, Ce ..

ADNEC Group launches charter flights to Europe, Central Asia to attract tourists ..

2 hours ago
 Zain Qureshi barred departure for Dubai at Lahore ..

Zain Qureshi barred departure for Dubai at Lahore airport

3 hours ago
 UAE, New Zealand enter preliminary discussions on ..

UAE, New Zealand enter preliminary discussions on Comprehensive Economic Partner ..

3 hours ago
 Public on edge as fresh hike take petrol, diesel p ..

Public on edge as fresh hike take petrol, diesel prices beyond 300 mark per litr ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan