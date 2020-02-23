UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Call For Additional Slopes At Malam Jabba To Boost Tourism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 02:20 PM

Call for additional slopes at Malam Jabba to boost tourism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Additional slopes at Malam Jabba will eventually boost adventure tourism which has immense potential to emerge as an arena for winter sports in the country.

Talking to APP, some 30 local and foreign players, who took part in the International Snowboarding Championship 2020 recently held at Malam Jabba, passionately called for setting up additional slopes at this scenic spot with 9, 000-feet altitude in Swat valley.

'Malam Jabba has immense potential for winter sports and adventure tourism which requires proper branding and marketing to lure tourists from across the Europe who are a bit more obsessed with games like skiing and snowboarding," said Niel, a snowboarder from the Netherlands.

Niel, who grabbed first position in 'Parallel Giant Slalom' of the 'International Snowboarding Championship 2020', said people from the Netherlands felt comfortable to visit Pakistan as it offered safe and hospitable environment to the tourists.

"I think Pakistan will soon emerge as top tourist destination of the world.,he said.

"I am so happy after participating in this championship," Ahmet Romel Hayat, told APP. He pointed out that Malam Jabba offered one of the best slopes of the world to the adventure seekers.

He said the efforts of Pakistani government to open up the doors to world, were remarkable, adding it deserved appreciation for providing best infrastructure to its youth for winter sports lover.

"It is good to see that Pakistan encourages sports that is imperative to support local talent for honing their skill," he said and stressed that such endeavors would enable youth to represent their country at international arenas.

Zakir, a Swat-based snowboarder said fortunately, the winter sports activities had been restored in the valley, which provided an opportunity to locals for showcasing their talent to the world in such international competitions.

He expressed the optimism that the government would enhance number of such events in future eventually to boost adventure tourism in the area. It would definitely help uplift the living standards of locals by ensuring livelihoods, he added.

The first-ever international snowboarding competition was arranged by the administration of Malam Jabba in collaboration with Tourism Corporation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP), said Event Manager Samar Sabeen.

It was for the first time in the history of Pakistan that teams from Netherlands, Afghanistan and Iran participated in a snowboarding tournament, she added.

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Iran Swat Europe Visit Netherlands 2020 Event From Government Best Top Love

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Natio ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 23, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai backs the right causes

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority boosts preparations ahead of ..

14 hours ago

Ruler of Sharjah honours winners of &#039;Sultan A ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.