Call for additional slopes at Malam Jabba to boost tourism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Additional slopes at Malam Jabba will eventually boost adventure tourism which has immense potential to emerge as an arena for winter sports in the country.

Talking to APP, some 30 local and foreign players, who took part in the International Snowboarding Championship 2020 recently held at Malam Jabba, passionately called for setting up additional slopes at this scenic spot with 9, 000-feet altitude in Swat valley.

'Malam Jabba has immense potential for winter sports and adventure tourism which requires proper branding and marketing to lure tourists from across the Europe who are a bit more obsessed with games like skiing and snowboarding," said Niel, a snowboarder from the Netherlands.

Niel, who grabbed first position in 'Parallel Giant Slalom' of the 'International Snowboarding Championship 2020', said people from the Netherlands felt comfortable to visit Pakistan as it offered safe and hospitable environment to the tourists.

"I think Pakistan will soon emerge as top tourist destination of the world.,he said.

"I am so happy after participating in this championship," Ahmet Romel Hayat, told APP. He pointed out that Malam Jabba offered one of the best slopes of the world to the adventure seekers.

He said the efforts of Pakistani government to open up the doors to world, were remarkable, adding it deserved appreciation for providing best infrastructure to its youth for winter sports lover.

"It is good to see that Pakistan encourages sports that is imperative to support local talent for honing their skill," he said and stressed that such endeavors would enable youth to represent their country at international arenas.

Zakir, a Swat-based snowboarder said fortunately, the winter sports activities had been restored in the valley, which provided an opportunity to locals for showcasing their talent to the world in such international competitions.

He expressed the optimism that the government would enhance number of such events in future eventually to boost adventure tourism in the area. It would definitely help uplift the living standards of locals by ensuring livelihoods, he added.

The first-ever international snowboarding competition was arranged by the administration of Malam Jabba in collaboration with Tourism Corporation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP), said Event Manager Samar Sabeen.

It was for the first time in the history of Pakistan that teams from Netherlands, Afghanistan and Iran participated in a snowboarding tournament, she added.

