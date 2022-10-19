UrduPoint.com

Call For Appointing Teaching Staff In Girls Degree College

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Call for appointing teaching staff in Girls Degree College

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Despite completed in 2017, appointment of essential staff couldn't get completed in Government Girls Degree College (GGDC) Rangpur.

According to college's administration, there had been 12 vacancies of teachers and 16 posts of non-teaching staff fell vacant since 2017, causing disruption to students' formal education.

Students including Rashida, Khalida, Sakeena, Farrah, Rukhsana and several others complained on Wednesday that they were facing constant problems for not having concerned faculty to teach respective subjects in the College.

They said being students of GGDC, they couldn't compete students of other colleges, nor able to grab required numbers needed to secure admission in medical and engineering universities. Finally, they demanded of the authority concerned to appoint staff against all the vacant seats in the educational institution.

Related Topics

Education Rangpur 2017 All Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate ..

Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate polio

2 minutes ago
 China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehb ..

China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

8 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbab ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbabwe

45 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afgh ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afghanistan match

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th October 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.