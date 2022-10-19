Call for appointing teaching staff in Girls Degree College

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Despite completed in 2017, appointment of essential staff couldn't get completed in Government Girls Degree College (GGDC) Rangpur.

According to college's administration, there had been 12 vacancies of teachers and 16 posts of non-teaching staff fell vacant since 2017, causing disruption to students' formal education.

Students including Rashida, Khalida, Sakeena, Farrah, Rukhsana and several others complained on Wednesday that they were facing constant problems for not having concerned faculty to teach respective subjects in the College.

They said being students of GGDC, they couldn't compete students of other colleges, nor able to grab required numbers needed to secure admission in medical and engineering universities. Finally, they demanded of the authority concerned to appoint staff against all the vacant seats in the educational institution.