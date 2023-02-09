Call for attaching priority to rehabilitation of vulnerable segments during natural calamities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The speakers at a one-day consultation workshop on Thursday called for attaching priority to the rehabilitation and recovery of vulnerable segments of society especially women, children, persons with disabilities, senior citizens and transgender during natural calamities.

The workshop "Gender and safeguarding in response and early recovery phases of the flood emergency 2022" was organized by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Islamic Relief Pakistan and the Network of Disaster Management Practitioners (NDMP) at PDMA HQ here.

They said gender integration in policies, plans and strategies was important to align priority groups as per needs to allocate resources and make a strategic framework for the vulnerable groups including women, children and persons with disabilities.

Speaking on the occasion PDMA Director Disaster Risk Management (DRM), Muhammad Amin said as KP province was exposed to various natural disasters which led to deaths, fatal injuries, trauma, damage to property and environmental degradation in past.

Among these hazards, he said flood was a frequently recurring phenomenon and once in every five years, the riverine floods and flash floods caused considerable damages to lives, properties, economy and the ecosystem.

He pointed out that the recent flood of 2022 damaged every walk of life however its impact could widely be seen to the comparatively vulnerable segment of the societies that included children, women, persons with disabilities, elderly people, transgender and other marginalized groups.

Among them, the women and adolescent girls were more vulnerable that suffered from the disasters due to a number of contributing factors he said adding that therefore, there was a need to learn from previous disasters and strengthen their capacities to proactively participate and ensure that they were not victims during an emergency situation.

Representatives from concerned Districts, the Social Welfare Department KP, Social work Department, Academia, UN, Non-government organizations, Gender Studies Department, University of Peshawar, NHN and other humanitarian partners participated in this consultation workshop.

The purpose of the workshop was to discuss and share experiences of gender issues encountered during the response and early recovery process of flood 2022.