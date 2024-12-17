Open Menu

Call For Awareness About Birds Protection

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2024 | 04:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Wildlife Department Deputy Director Arooj Zaheer said on Tuesday that there was a dire need to raise awareness about birds and animals' rights, and persuading people to extend kindness and respect to all creatures.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, she said that various departments, both public and private, especially animal rights organizations and activists should highlight the importance of birds. Arooj Zaheer said, "We need to sensitize our youths and create awareness through digital and traditional media about the importance of animal rights and protection of their natural habitat for safeguarding this planet and environment. Provision of proper medical facilities, natural habitat, safety and food to domestic animals are basic rights."

She said that lack of awareness was one of the reasons for inhuman treatment meted out to animals across the globe.

She said that departments working on wildlife conservation, national parks and forest areas due to lack of resources could not manage the proper preservation of wildlife. Influential people are involved in hunting of animals, while the situation is better in areas where the community was involved for the protection of animals, she highlighted.

She suggested that incentive-based programs like trophy hunting should be launched across the country which would not only help generate revenue and discourage illegal hunting but also increase the interest of the local community. She added that the 70 percent of revenue of trophy hunting would be shared with the local community while 30 percent to government.

