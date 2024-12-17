Call For Awareness About Birds Protection
Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Wildlife Department Deputy Director Arooj Zaheer said on Tuesday that there was a dire need to raise awareness about birds and animals' rights, and persuading people to extend kindness and respect to all creatures.
Talking to APP here on Tuesday, she said that various departments, both public and private, especially animal rights organizations and activists should highlight the importance of birds. Arooj Zaheer said, "We need to sensitize our youths and create awareness through digital and traditional media about the importance of animal rights and protection of their natural habitat for safeguarding this planet and environment. Provision of proper medical facilities, natural habitat, safety and food to domestic animals are basic rights."
She said that lack of awareness was one of the reasons for inhuman treatment meted out to animals across the globe.
She said that departments working on wildlife conservation, national parks and forest areas due to lack of resources could not manage the proper preservation of wildlife. Influential people are involved in hunting of animals, while the situation is better in areas where the community was involved for the protection of animals, she highlighted.
She suggested that incentive-based programs like trophy hunting should be launched across the country which would not only help generate revenue and discourage illegal hunting but also increase the interest of the local community. She added that the 70 percent of revenue of trophy hunting would be shared with the local community while 30 percent to government.
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan says she was offered role in web series Heeramandi 15 years ago
Islamabad High Court Bar Association Condemns Harassment of Senior Journalist Ha ..
Decision on Madaris Act will be made in field if demands are not accepted, warns ..
LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation case inadmissi ..
PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in Egypt
Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute to Parveen Shakir
Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support with Increased Oversight to Re ..
Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in first ODI today
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition
AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership
We are committed to developing innovative solutions to address traffic congestio ..
Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are still missing, whereabouts bein ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Call for awareness about birds protection2 minutes ago
-
Tauqeer Haider appointed Alhamra Executive Director2 minutes ago
-
DC reviews anti-polio campaign2 minutes ago
-
Khuli Kachehri held at Matiari District Accounts Office to address public grievances2 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM arrives in Sukkur to lead door-to-door Polio campaign2 minutes ago
-
Third inter-collegiate competitions begin12 minutes ago
-
13 criminals arrested12 minutes ago
-
Islamabad High Court Bar Association Condemns Harassment of Senior Journalist Harmeet Singh15 minutes ago
-
Civil rights activists condemn Modi regime for illegal detentions in IIOJK22 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah addresses IBA ceremony in Sukkur22 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM inaugurates Center for Autism Rehabilitation, Training Centre in Sukkur22 minutes ago
-
Police foil heroin smuggling, suspect arrested in Khyber22 minutes ago