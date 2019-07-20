Call for boosting Pak-Greece trade

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Greek-Pakistani Chamber of Commerce (GPCC) Founder President Rubina Markopoulou on Saturday urged the business community of Pakistan and Greece to boost mutual trade ties through joint ventures.

Talking to businessmen here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), she said trade delegations from Greece and Pakistan should visit each other's countries.

She added that equally important was the acceleration of privatization programme, which create opportunities in important markets such as energy, transport, tourism, construction, infrastructure and so on.

On this occasion, the LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir said Pakistan and Greece enjoyed warm and cordial diplomatic relations, however, the level of trade and economic cooperation was far below the expected levels in view of the potentials of the two economies.

He said, "This is not a healthy state of affairs that the bilateral trade is ranging way below. Pakistan has favourable balance of trade with Greece and we need to maintain it.

" He said a rising trend in exports from Pakistan was depicting that they were heading towards right direction.

He said to create a conducive atmosphere, which could set the ball rolling towards greater economic cooperation, both the countries must identify the areas that might create opportunities for greater trade.

Khawaja Shahzad Nasir said the Lahore chamber was ready to join hands with Greek Pakistani Chamber to bring business people of respective countries close to each other.

He was of the view that exchange of trade delegations could also help enhance the process of trade and investment, and respective chambers of commerce could play a vital role in this connection.

He said relation building among institutions could greatly contribute in exploiting the trade & investment potential between the two countries.

Former LCCI President Malik Tahir Javed, Former Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa Mian Zahid Javed, Haris Ateeq, Dr Shahid Raza, Aqib Asif and Arshad Khan also spoke on the occasion.