Call for bridging gap between academia, policy makers to fix education system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The educations at a ceremony Wednesday underlined the need to bridge a gap between academia and policy makers and termed it vital to rectify the education system which is in dire need of correction.

Speaking at the report launch of "Academic and Intellectual Dialogue on Social Harmony, Tolerance and Education" here, they pointed out a great disconnect between students and teachers, teachers and administrators, among teachers, and above all, between policy makers and academia.

The report was a study of Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based think tank, on six dialogues held with teachers of Pakistan's higher-secondary school and colleges from all over the country, a press release received here said.

Presenting the report's findings, Anam Fatima, PIPS researcher noted that the country's education system should be overhauled as different schooling systems were catering various socio-economic classes.

"When it comes to fixing education sector, there is a wide disconnect between what policy makers want and what intellectuals produce. While intellectuals want to go in detail about a problem, policymakers are more concerned about immediate, black-and-white response," former Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology, Dr. Khalid Masud remarked.

Vice Chancellor of Sargodha University, Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed said the positive changes could be brought in the universities as most of the students who hailed from rural areas lacked skill of communication. The universities could provide them such platforms to inculcate confidence in them.

One of the participants regretted that the trend of asking questions was fading away, saying societies flourished and progressed when their youth possessed thrust of probing.

The educational institution should promote the culture of asking questions as intellectual foundations were built on probing, he stressed.

Shahid Anwar, a teacher in a college in Rawalpindi, said the uniform education system was the need of hour and emphasized on augmenting extra-curricular activities.

"A key purpose of education is to enable a student read, write, and speak � something which educational institutions are unable to achieve properly. Questions are also framed in a way that instead of building a student's analytical skills, they end up rotting answers," Shahid said.

Columnist Khursheed Nadeem said that despite multiple systems, each catering to different segments of society, at the end of the day, they were all producing same mindset. He said Pakistan's educational system produced "degree-holders, not knowledge holder."