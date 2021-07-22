UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Call For Bringing Elephant At Bahawalpur Zoo

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 03:00 PM

Call for bringing elephant at Bahawalpur Zoo

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Civil society has appealed to the government and Wild Life Department's authorities to ensure bringing elephant from Thailand to Bahawalpur Zoo.

Talking to journalist here, civil society leader and member, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Bahawalpur chapter, Dr. Haroon Yawar said there was a project to bring elephant from Thailand to Bahawalpur Zoo in Pakistan but despite passage of a long time; the project could not be implemented in letter and spirit so far. He said that then Nawab of Bahawalpur had bought elephants from foreign countries which were brought to Bahawalpur Zoo when it was established. "Those elephants provided children visiting Bahawalpur Zoo with ride and entertainment," he said, adding that thousands of children even from other cities used to visit Bahawalpur Zoo to enjoy elephant ride.

He said that elephant ride generated additional income to Bahawalpur Zoo as the children and families had to purchase ticket for it.

He said that several years back, lonely elephant at Bahawalpur Zoo died. "Despite passage of several years, new elephants could not be brought to Bahawalpur Zoo," he said.

He added that the authorities concerned finalized a project to bring elephant from Thailand to Bahawalpur Zoo but it could not be implemented soon.

He appealed to the higher authorities to approach Thailand government to provide elephant for Bahawalpur Zoo. He also requested the government to check the standard of food being supplied for wild animals at Zoo.

Related Topics

Pakistan Thailand Civil Society Visit Died Bahawalpur From Government

Recent Stories

Emirates takes off to Miami

15 minutes ago

India&#039;s daily COVID-19 cases rise by 41,383

1 hour ago

China evacuates tens of thousands as China storms ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.93 a barrel W ..

1 hour ago

MoFAIC refutes Human Rights Watch allegations conc ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 22 July 2021

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.