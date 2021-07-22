Call for bringing elephant at Bahawalpur Zoo

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Civil society has appealed to the government and Wild Life Department's authorities to ensure bringing elephant from Thailand to Bahawalpur Zoo.

Talking to journalist here, civil society leader and member, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Bahawalpur chapter, Dr. Haroon Yawar said there was a project to bring elephant from Thailand to Bahawalpur Zoo in Pakistan but despite passage of a long time; the project could not be implemented in letter and spirit so far. He said that then Nawab of Bahawalpur had bought elephants from foreign countries which were brought to Bahawalpur Zoo when it was established. "Those elephants provided children visiting Bahawalpur Zoo with ride and entertainment," he said, adding that thousands of children even from other cities used to visit Bahawalpur Zoo to enjoy elephant ride.

He said that elephant ride generated additional income to Bahawalpur Zoo as the children and families had to purchase ticket for it.

He said that several years back, lonely elephant at Bahawalpur Zoo died. "Despite passage of several years, new elephants could not be brought to Bahawalpur Zoo," he said.

He added that the authorities concerned finalized a project to bring elephant from Thailand to Bahawalpur Zoo but it could not be implemented soon.

He appealed to the higher authorities to approach Thailand government to provide elephant for Bahawalpur Zoo. He also requested the government to check the standard of food being supplied for wild animals at Zoo.