Call for caution amidst harsh winter conditions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Professor Dr. Ashraf Jamal, Head of the Pulmonology Department at Allama Iqbal Medical College/Jinnah Hospital, emphasized the need for heightened care among the elderly and young children in the current foggy and cold weather.

Talking to APP on Sunday, Dr. Jamal warned of increased air pollution resulting from the combination of fog and smog during severe cold spells. He highlighted a surge in chest infections, fever, and pneumonia cases, particularly among children and the elderly. He underscored the vulnerability of these groups to adverse weather effects and urged special precautions, including the use of warm clothing and consumption of hot drinks. Motorcycle riders were advised to wear helmets and face masks to shield themselves from the cold winds and pollution associated with the fog.

The pulmonologist discouraged outdoor activities such as jogging in open grounds, parks, exercise, and walks during severe cold and fog. He explained that heightened respiratory problems could arise from increased breathing during exercise, combined with the elevated pollution levels in the fog.

Additionally, Dr. Jamal addressed the correlation between cold weather and the rise of heart diseases, high blood pressure, and other ailments. He explained that decreased intake of water and drinks in cold weather could lead to blood thickening, vessel constriction, and compromised blood circulation, potentially resulting in high blood pressure, heart attacks, and strokes.

To mitigate these risks, Dr. Jamal recommended that individuals with heart diseases and high blood pressure continue consuming warm drinks, lukewarm water, and incorporate nuts into their diet. He stressed the importance of wearing warm clothes, socks, and mufflers and advised against unnecessary exposure to the cold and fog. Dr. Jamal concluded by calling for increased public awareness about the severity of the weather and the importance of disease prevention, urging people to adopt preventive measures for their well-being.