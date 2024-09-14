Open Menu

Call For Collaborative Efforts To Address Shrinking Spaces For Civil Society

September 14, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Civil society representatives at an Open Public Forum underscored the urgent need for collaborative efforts to address the shrinking spaces for civil society in Pakistan.

The participants emphasized the need for enhanced collective advocacy to reform restrictive regulations impacting civil society.

Building alliances with business groups, academics, and international organizations was highlighted as crucial for advancing policy changes that support greater freedom for CSOs.

They said the social development sector has shrunk to the historic low because of undue regulatory frameworks, and lack of donors’ trust in the nongovernmental sector.

Instead of engaging civil society to counter anti-state propaganda and to support development, many restrictions were imposed on them.

The forum underscored the importance of working with legal experts to challenge and seek reforms for laws that severely restrict CSO activities, such as those related to registration, foreign funding, and operational constraints.

The forum encouraged engaging with international organizations and networks to gain support and advocacy for a more favorable environment for CSOs. Participating in global dialogues and forums was also suggested to share experiences and influence international policy.

Devcom-Pakistan, a leading development organization, hosted the Open Public Forum on Saturday to address the pressing issue of shrinking spaces for civil society in Pakistan. The forum brought together key stakeholders, including civil society organizations (CSOs), policymakers, digital experts, and community leaders, to discuss the challenges faced by CSOs and propose actionable recommendations for fostering a more enabling environment.

HRDN Executive Director Robeela Bangash said undue regulatory frameworks, political instability, inconsistency of policies, and the negative perception about the nongovernmental sector marred the spaces, and undervalue their work in the development of communities.

Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed highlighted the importance of building local partnerships and mobilizing community volunteers to support CSO activities and advocacy efforts.

He suggested comprehensive training for CSO staff and volunteers on navigating regulatory environments and enhancing digital security was emphasized.

PAKAID chief executive suggested changing the work behaviour and patterns to seek partnerships and funding.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has welcomed the Lahore High Court's ruling, under which the Federal government's 2022 policy - requiring NGOs to register with the Economic Affairs Division if receiving foreign funds - has been declared unlawful because it lacks legal cover. The writ petition was filed earlier in February by HRCP because such policies violate NGOs' right to association.

This policy was framed some months after its 2013 precursor was declared invalid by the Sindh High Court in February 2022. This is a key decision for civil society organizations and for civic spaces in general. Many NGOs' operations have been curtailed by what is an intrusive policy imposing onerous requirements and giving security agencies the authority to arbitrarily deny organizations clearance.

