Call For Collective Efforts To Empower Special Persons

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2024 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Director Hajj Punjab, Malik Rehan Abbas Khokhar, stressed the need to assist individuals with disabilities in a dignified manner, calling it a way to elevate humanity.

He expressed these views as the chief guest at the “Special Persons Conference 2024,” organized by the Young Pakistanis Organization and RIMS Social Welfare Committee at the Royal Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) College, Multan. He remarked Allah has blessed special individuals with extraordinary abilities, and society must support them to become valuable citizens contributing to national progress.

The conference was presided over by Dean of RIMS College, Professor Dr. Nisar ur Rehman. Prominent attendees included former District Officer of Special Education, Multan Division, Mian Muhammad Majid, President of Young Pakistanis Organization, Naeem Iqbal Naeem, religious scholar Professor Abdul Majid Wattoo, and educationist Professor Azam Hussain.

Addressing the audience, Mian Muhammad Majid highlighted the Punjab government's initiatives for the education and welfare of special children. He stated that free education, uniforms, books, and a monthly stipend are being provided to such students. Furthermore, directives have been issued to ensure that no building plans are approved without adequate facilities and pathways for disabled individuals.

He announced plans for a vocational training institute in Multan, which will provide skill development opportunities to special students, enabling them to address their financial challenges and lead independent lives.

Naeem Iqbal Naeem, President of the Young Pakistanis Organization, described special individuals as a source of inspiration, sharing that observing their resilience motivates him during challenging times. Dr. Nisar ur Rehman and Professor Abdul Majid Wattoo called for collective efforts to empower these individuals, expressing confidence in their potential to excel and become productive members of society.

Other speakers, including Professor Azam Hussain, Dr. Ali Zakir Siddiqui, Dr. Nermin, Mudassir Bilal Azad, and Malik Rais, also addressed the gathering, focusing on the importance of creating opportunities for disabled individuals. The program was skillfully moderated by Alishbah and Urooj, while Quran recitation was performed by Aiman Fatima and Maryam, followed by a na’at (PBUH) by Fatima. Event arrangements were managed by students, including Banish, Shehzad, Maryam, Ahsan Hassan Saqib, Abdul Ghafoor Lar, and Talha.

The conference concluded with a reaffirmation of the commitment to inclusion, empowerment, and the betterment of disabled individuals, ensuring their active participation in national development.

