Call for community preparedness to deal with heat-wave, monsoon rains

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :The Secretary of Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Abdul Basit on Friday directed all the district administrations, PDMA, Rescue-1122, and other line departments to ensure better strategies and quick response for sizzling summer and rainy monsoon seasons.

He called for the involvement of the local population in the preparations so that a comprehensive and cooperative plan could be formed to deal with all kinds of natural calamities and mitigate the negative effects during the two seasons.

He directed all the district administrations and line departments to immediately start mock practices besides creating awareness among the masses about the heat wave and heavy rains in monsoon season this year.

He said, "Coming summer season has been predicted very hot while heavy rainfall is expected in the monsoon season and prompt action is required to keep the losses minimum."