UrduPoint.com

Call For Community Preparedness To Deal With Heat-wave, Monsoon Rains

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Call for community preparedness to deal with heat-wave, monsoon rains

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :The Secretary of Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Abdul Basit on Friday directed all the district administrations, PDMA, Rescue-1122, and other line departments to ensure better strategies and quick response for sizzling summer and rainy monsoon seasons.

He called for the involvement of the local population in the preparations so that a comprehensive and cooperative plan could be formed to deal with all kinds of natural calamities and mitigate the negative effects during the two seasons.

He directed all the district administrations and line departments to immediately start mock practices besides creating awareness among the masses about the heat wave and heavy rains in monsoon season this year.

He said, "Coming summer season has been predicted very hot while heavy rainfall is expected in the monsoon season and prompt action is required to keep the losses minimum."

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Heat Wave All Rains

Recent Stories

MoF calls on public to rely of official publicatio ..

MoF calls on public to rely of official publications and contents on Corporate T ..

1 hour ago
 Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail arrested

Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail arrested

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan condemns attacks on Jinnah House

Imran Khan condemns attacks on Jinnah House

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Jeddah

Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Jeddah

2 hours ago
 Actions taken by PTI tantamount to waging war agai ..

Actions taken by PTI tantamount to waging war against Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 Six terrorists arrested fleeing Imran Khan’s res ..

Six terrorists arrested fleeing Imran Khan’s residence Zaman Park, claims CCPO ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.