Call For Concrete Action Plan To Address Education In Sindh

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2022 | 08:31 PM

The participants on the occasion of the launching of the annual report 'The Political Economy of Education in Sindh in 2021' called upon the concerned quarters for envisaging a concrete action plan to address the state of education in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :The participants on the occasion of the launching of the annual report 'The Political Economy of Education in Sindh in 2021' called upon the concerned quarters for envisaging a concrete action plan to address the state of education in Sindh.

The annual report 'The Political Economy of Education in Sindh in 2021', is prepared by the Hari Welfare Association (HWA), said a statement on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, President of HWA Akram Khaskheli said that the Sindh Ministry of Education charge was transferred from Saeed Ghani to Sardar Shah in August 2021.

Saddiqa Salahuddin Chairperson Indus Resource Centre, Iqbal Ahmed Detho Member National Commission on the Rights of Child, Habibuddin Junaidi president Peoples Labour Bureau Sindh, Zulfiqar Shah PILER, Qazi Khizar Habib vice chairperson Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and others spoke on the occasion.

