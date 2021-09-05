Call for consultations for extensive use of CTI hand-loom

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Pervez Hanif Sunday suggested that the Punjab government should initiate a series of consultations with carpet manufacturers to make extensive use of the hand-loom developed by the CTI.

He expressed these views while talking to Consultants Khalid Rehman, Saeed Khan, Danial Hanif, Malik Akbar, Amanat Ali, Dilawar Baig and others here. He said in the first phase, it should be used as a pilot project. "India is earning billions of Dollars through its exports by producing 34 different products. Pakistan can start immediately manufacturing five products and exports them accordingly," he added.

He said that India had extensively promoted the hand-loom as a result of which it was earning billions of dollars in foreign exchange through exports and this had created employment opportunities for millions of people at the local level.

He said they suggested the Punjab government to utilize their experience in this field to promote business and start it as a pilot project in the first phase, adding he said CTI was ready to provide all possible assistance to the government for this.

He said, "Right now, we can export all kinds of yarn, Khaddar, Karandi and sarees manufacturing through hand-loom but for that, the government has to help by formulating a policy."CTI Chairperson appealed to the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal to initiate a series of consultations to promote the hand-loom so that it would also create new employment opportunities in the province on a large scale.