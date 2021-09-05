UrduPoint.com

Call For Consultations For Extensive Use Of CTI Hand-loom

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 09:10 PM

Call for consultations for extensive use of CTI hand-loom

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Pervez Hanif Sunday suggested that the Punjab government should initiate a series of consultations with carpet manufacturers to make extensive use of the hand-loom developed by the CTI.

He expressed these views while talking to Consultants Khalid Rehman, Saeed Khan, Danial Hanif, Malik Akbar, Amanat Ali, Dilawar Baig and others here. He said in the first phase, it should be used as a pilot project. "India is earning billions of Dollars through its exports by producing 34 different products. Pakistan can start immediately manufacturing five products and exports them accordingly," he added.

He said that India had extensively promoted the hand-loom as a result of which it was earning billions of dollars in foreign exchange through exports and this had created employment opportunities for millions of people at the local level.

He said they suggested the Punjab government to utilize their experience in this field to promote business and start it as a pilot project in the first phase, adding he said CTI was ready to provide all possible assistance to the government for this.

He said, "Right now, we can export all kinds of yarn, Khaddar, Karandi and sarees manufacturing through hand-loom but for that, the government has to help by formulating a policy."CTI Chairperson appealed to the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal to initiate a series of consultations to promote the hand-loom so that it would also create new employment opportunities in the province on a large scale.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Chief Minister Exchange Exports Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Amanat Ali Sunday Commerce All Government Industry Billion Million Employment Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

3rd HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference to ..

3rd HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference to discuss the latest scientific ..

26 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince receives British professiona ..

Fujairah Crown Prince receives British professional boxer

26 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with ballistic missiles and b ..

41 minutes ago
 World Green Economy Summit 2021 to galvanise actio ..

World Green Economy Summit 2021 to galvanise action for sustainable recovery

41 minutes ago
 Digital Transformation is critical in Shaping Futu ..

Digital Transformation is critical in Shaping Future of Economy and Governance, ..

56 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince congratulates Humaid Al Nuaimi ..

Ajman Crown Prince congratulates Humaid Al Nuaimi on anniversary of assumption o ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.