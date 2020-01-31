Call for coordinated CSR efforts by Cos, varsities, public

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ):Speakers at 9th annual summit and awards ceremony called upon companies, universities and academia to come closer for corporate social responsibilities and launch coordinated CSR initiatives through active participation of the public.

The event was organized on Thursday by the Professional Network,which was supported by Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI),and many companies/entities from different sectors leading in CSR services.

Chairman, Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Rear Admiral Jameel Akhtar shared KPT's CSR works in different sectors mainly upgradation of infrastructure in the city which included construction of roads, bridges and underpasses for better flow of traffic. More than three billion rupees were spent during Musharraf government on different mega development projects in the city.

KPT continued its CSR work in various areas especially the old localities like Kemari and Baba Bhit islands where sewerage and drainage system was not only functional but upgraded along with providing clean drinking water. The Port body had also planned to repair and upgrade with new gadgets the boats of the old fishing communities living at Baba Bhit and other islands. It was also running hospitals and schools in less developed areas of the city, in addition to many other community development projects.

He regretted that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation did not even take responsibility of maintaining the above mentioned infrastructure projects financed and executed by the Port.

Rear Admiral Jameel Akhtar also spoke of the upgradation and new port facilities and other affiliated facilities. 100-year old jetties reconstructed and in second phase KPT was going to develop tourist sites/facilities so that Karachiites could have the best and easily accessible recreation avenues.

He expressed his serious concern over worst polluted sea along the city.

This pollution included around 6000 gallons of industrial chemicals and sewage of the city along with 14000 tones of solid waste covering about 45 Kms wide belt.

"Instead of fishes, now you will find sewerage and chemicals in the sea.

If some fishers are found, these are polluted," he remarked.

This sever water pollution had social and economic impact; even the Port and Naval installations were badly affected and big cost was being incurred on their maintenance.

The sea could be cleaned again with the cooperation of the public and industrialists and the civic agencies of the city and that the media should play its role to create awareness among the people on this account.

KPT Chairman, on behalf of his organization, assured full support to NGOs, government agencies and individuals engaged in CSR activities.

Consul General of Japan in Karachi, Toshikazu Isomura said that since long Japanese companies were doing big CSR work in different sectors in the areas making Pakistan ; even before the division of the sub-continent. These companies including Pak-Suzuki were had also provided machinery/equipment support to different universities, vocational training centers and health facilities.

Japanese companies were doing CSR also in rural areas of Sindh, he said adding,"we are partners in development and prosperity of your country." Director General of Bahrai Unviersity, Admiral (Retd) Mukhtar Ahmed Khan highlighted CSR activities.

He underlined the need for bringing more entities under CSR network and make the existing ones fully CSR complaint. Businesses, universities and academia have to play very important role in this regard.

Chairman, Businessmen Group in Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Siraj Kassam Teli said Karachi has a long and rich history of philanthropy in the shape of Zakwat and the business community here was on the front.

He assured all possible cooperation and support to CSR activities in the city.

Deputy Manager of Engro Corporation, Ms. Huma Khairi gave a presentation about CSR activities of her organization in various sectors.

CSR awards were also given to Japanese Counsel General ToshikazuIsomura, Chairman KPT Rear Admiral Jameel Akhtar, Director General of Bahria Unversity, Rear Admiral (Retd) Mukhtar Ahmed Khan and Dy.Manager Huma Khairi.