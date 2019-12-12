Call for declaring Loralai as separate division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Balochistan Minister of Commerce and Industries, Haji Muhammad Khan Utmankhail on Thursday underlined the need for declaring Loralai as a separate division to streamline its administrative affairs.

"Making Loralai a new division is my mission in which I will succeed soon," the minister said while highlighting his government's initiative in resolving the locals' issues of basic amenities.

Haji Mohammad Khan said the provincial government was making all-out efforts to fulfill the promises made with the people of Loralai during the general election of 2018.

He said the government had taken several initiatives to ensure uninterrupted provision of clean water and rehabilitation of roads, besides revamping health and educational institutions of the area.

After the provision of clean drinking water to the citizens of Loralai, the government was focusing on providing better health care facilities to them, he added.

He said Rs170 million has been released for the construction of the road from Muhajir Ada to Saghar for which tenders would be floated soon. "It is our mission to eliminate encroachments from the city to give it a civilized look and protect the government's resources," he added.

Muhammad Khan said the government had approved a project for installation of 30 transformers for Loralai Bazar with a cost of Rs 30 million. He said the government was setting up sewerage line in Loralai city for which the codal formalities had been completed.

The minister said street lights would be installed across the city within six months.