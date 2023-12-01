Call for early grant of right to self determination to Kashmiris and Palestinians

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR ( AJK) Dec 01 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 1st Dec, 2023) US-based Palestinian leader Amaar Salim and acting Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF Yaseen Malik group) said that they recognize and fully support the freedom movements launched by the people of both Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir state and occupied Palestine who should be granted their birth right of self determination without further loss of time.

This was stated in a joint press statement issued in Dallas Texas and reaching here late Thursday. "The people of occupied Kashmir and Palestine have long endured the hardships of forced and unlawful occupation and have the right to determine their own political destiny under the spirit of international norms and commitments", the two leaders said.

"The right to self-determination is a fundamental human right, and we stand firmly behind the occupied muslim home lands - Indian occupied Kashmir and Palestinian people in their pursuit of freedom. We believe that the international community should respect and support their aspirations for grant of right to self determination to decide about their future and statehood", they said.

They called upon the international community, including governments, organizations, and individuals, to raise awareness about the struggles faced by the Kashmiri and Palestinian people and to actively work towards a peaceful resolution that respects their rights and aspirations.

"We also emphasize the importance of dialogue and negotiations in resolving these conflicts. It is essential for all parties involved to come together and engage in meaningful discussions to find a just and lasting solution that addresses the grievances of the Kashmiri and Palestinian people", the Kashmiri and Palestinian leaders said .

The two leaders urged upon the Indian and Israeili occupying forces in both occupied Kashmir and occupied Palestine to respect human rights, cease all forms of violence and repression, and engage in peaceful dialogue with the aim of reaching a fair and equitable resolution.

The two leaders concluded as saying "we stand united in our support for the freedom movements of Kashmir and Palestine. We believe that the time has come for the international community to actively work towards a peaceful resolution that respects the rights and aspirations of the occupied Kashmiri and Palestinian people. Together, we can contribute to a future where both occupied territories are free, independent, and able to determine their own future".