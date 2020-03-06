Call for effective implementation of women rights protection laws

Speakers of the First Women Conference on Friday said though good legislation is done in Sindh for protection of women rights but implementation of these enacted laws is more important

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Speakers of the First Women Conference on Friday said though good legislation is done in Sindh for protection of women rights but implementation of these enacted laws is more important.

They expressed these views while speaking at the inauguration of First Women Conference at the Arts Council of Pakistan.

They said that the participation of women in the political process including elections was also done with the consent of men. Women should be represented in the election through direct voting, they said.

In his address, human rights activist and intellectual I.A.Rehman said that uplifting the female worker was main objective to observe the International Women's Day as we all were aware that the socialists had supported the cause for a long period of time.

Unfortunately, the working women do not get justified and deserving reward for their contributions all over the world and their hard work was never acknowledged, he said.

He said the women in Pakistan were hard working, thus, their hard work should be acknowledged.

I.A.Rehman said women who work in factories should get proper wages.

Addressing the gathering, the renowned intellectual justice (retd) Nasira Iqbal said that Allama Iqbal has rightly interpreted the religious position of women.

She recalled the father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah also underlined the need to highlight the role of women in society and urged women to come forward to play role in development of the country.

In his welcome address, President of Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah said that a society with equal status and respect for all should be formed and Women's Conference is organized with the same objective.

He said that women have contributed a lot in every sector and have achieved great milestones in various professions.

The progress and development of the country also need contribution by both, men and women, he added.

On this occasion, poetess Zahra Nigha and Kishore Naheed also presented their poems on women.