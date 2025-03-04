Call For Empowering Youth To Combat Open Waste Burning In Islamabad
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2025 | 11:05 PM
In a bid to tackle the growing environmental and health hazards caused by open waste burning (OWB) in Islamabad, the Institute of Urbanism (IoU), with support from the Royal Academy of Engineering and in collaboration with the National Incubation Center for Aerospace Technologies (NICAT), recently concluded a five-day boot camp titled “Social Impact for Sustainable Alternatives to Open Waste Burning in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) In a bid to tackle the growing environmental and health hazards caused by open waste burning (OWB) in Islamabad, the Institute of Urbanism (IoU), with support from the Royal academy of Engineering and in collaboration with the National Incubation Center for Aerospace Technologies (NICAT), recently concluded a five-day boot camp titled “Social Impact for Sustainable Alternatives to Open Waste Burning in Islamabad.”
The initiative brought together students from universities in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, equipping them with the tools to advocate for and implement sustainable waste management solutions in their communities.
Islamabad generates approximately 1,575 tons of municipal waste daily, yet only 650–700 tons reach designated dumping sites. The uncollected waste, particularly in non-sector areas, is either informally recycled, illegally dumped, or openly burned.
Despite legal prohibitions, OWB remains a persistent issue due to weak enforcement and a lack of public awareness about its severe environmental and health impacts.
The boot camp aimed to address this challenge by engaging young changemakers, experts, and practitioners in exploring sustainable alternatives to OWB.
Through interactive discussions, hands-on activities, and collaborative exercises, participants delved into the environmental and health consequences of OWB, innovative waste management practices, behavioral change strategies, and the role of entrepreneurship in creating scalable solutions.
Dr. Ejaz Ahmad, Senior Program Fellow at IoU, emphasized the urgency of the issue, stating, “The toxic emissions from open waste burning not only pollute the air but also endanger public health, disproportionately affecting low-income and marginalized communities.
Immediate, collective action is essential to safeguard both people and the planet.”
The event also showcased the potential of waste as a resource. Young eco-entrepreneurs Aqsa Arshad, Noor ul Saba, and Afsheen Tajumal demonstrated how waste can be transformed into economic opportunities.
Dr. Sofia Khalid, Chairperson of Environmental Sciences at AIOU, echoed this sentiment, stating, “Waste should not be seen as a burden but as a resource. By embracing recycling and reuse, we can significantly reduce our ecological footprint.”
Habib Malik, an expert in behavior change and communication, highlighted the importance of community engagement, saying,“Sustained behavioral change is key to eliminating open waste burning. Engaging communities through relatable and accessible communication can lead to long-term environmental stewardship.”
The role of social media in driving grassroots action was another key focus.
Abid Gul, Program Manager at NICAT, noted,“A well-drafted social media strategy can transform narratives and inspire collective action. Youth-led digital advocacy has the power to shift mindsets and mobilize communities toward sustainable solutions.”
Shayan Yar, Project Director at NICAT, emphasized the potential of entrepreneurship in addressing environmental challenges, stating,“Entrepreneurship can be a powerful tool for environmental change. By fostering sustainable enterprises, we can create innovative, low-cost, and scalable solutions to waste management.”
“This boot camp has been eye-opening. I now understand the devastating impact of open waste burning and the potential of digital advocacy in driving awareness and action,” he shared.
APP/smd
Recent Stories
WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drainage facilities during Ramaza ..
Govt. steers country toward stability: Qaiser Sheikh
MPA chairs meeting to address problems of Khairmato area's
AC Dera takes action against butchers for overcharging
NA body reviews PR PSDP budget for FY 2025-26
Prada shines despite luxury crisis, Versace rumours swirl
Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to Extraordinary Arab Summit in Cairo
UAE, UK strengthen collaboration to combat illicit financial flows
Arada, Big Heart, UNHCR partner for fourth ‘Home for a Home’ campaign in Cha ..
Transboundary water cooperation 'crucial' for wider regional integration, peace: ..
Two get death sentence, two more prison terms in double murder case
Attaullah Tarar vows to continue efforts to transform national broadcaster PTV
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Call for empowering youth to combat open waste burning in Islamabad50 seconds ago
-
WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drainage facilities during Ramazan51 seconds ago
-
Govt. steers country toward stability: Qaiser Sheikh53 seconds ago
-
Pakistan: A hidden gem of dates world3 minutes ago
-
MPA chairs meeting to address problems of Khairmato area's54 seconds ago
-
AC Dera takes action against butchers for overcharging4 minutes ago
-
NA body reviews PR PSDP budget for FY 2025-2626 minutes ago
-
MLOs of Liaquat University Hospital appreciated for efficient work in poet murder case26 minutes ago
-
38 shopkeepers fined for Overpricing1 hour ago
-
Four additional LHC judges to take oath on Mar 559 minutes ago
-
Two get death sentence, two more prison terms in double murder case59 minutes ago
-
Attaullah Tarar vows to continue efforts to transform national broadcaster PTV59 minutes ago