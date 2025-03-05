Call for empowering youth to combat open waste burning in Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) In a bid to tackle the growing environmental and health hazards caused by open waste burning (OWB) in Islamabad, the Institute of Urbanism (IoU), with support from the Royal academy of Engineering and in collaboration with the National Incubation Center for Aerospace Technologies (NICAT), recently concluded a five-day boot camp titled “Social Impact for Sustainable Alternatives to Open Waste Burning in Islamabad.”

The initiative brought together students from universities in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, equipping them with the tools to advocate for and implement sustainable waste management solutions in their communities.

Islamabad generates approximately 1,575 tons of municipal waste daily, yet only 650–700 tons reach designated dumping sites.

The uncollected waste, particularly in non-sector areas, is either informally recycled, illegally dumped, or openly burned.

Despite legal prohibitions, OWB remains a persistent issue due to weak enforcement and a lack of public awareness about its severe environmental and health impacts.

The boot camp aimed to address this challenge by engaging young changemakers, experts, and practitioners in exploring sustainable alternatives to OWB.

Through interactive discussions, hands-on activities, and collaborative exercises, participants delved into the environmental and health consequences of OWB, innovative waste management practices, behavioral change strategies, and the role of entrepreneurship in creating scalable solutions.

Dr. Ejaz Ahmad, Senior Program Fellow at IoU, emphasized the urgency of the issue, stating, “The toxic emissions from open waste burning not only pollute the air but also endanger public health, disproportionately affecting low-income and marginalized communities.

Immediate, collective action is essential to safeguard both people and the planet.”

The event also showcased the potential of waste as a resource. Young eco-entrepreneurs Aqsa Arshad, Noor ul Saba, and Afsheen Tajumal demonstrated how waste can be transformed into economic opportunities.

Dr. Sofia Khalid, Chairperson of Environmental Sciences at AIOU, echoed this sentiment, stating, “Waste should not be seen as a burden but as a resource. By embracing recycling and reuse, we can significantly reduce our ecological footprint.”

Habib Malik, an expert in behavior change and communication, highlighted the importance of community engagement, saying,“Sustained behavioral change is key to eliminating open waste burning. Engaging communities through relatable and accessible communication can lead to long-term environmental stewardship.”

The role of social media in driving grassroots action was another key focus.

Abid Gul, Program Manager at NICAT, noted,“A well-drafted social media strategy can transform narratives and inspire collective action. Youth-led digital advocacy has the power to shift mindsets and mobilize communities toward sustainable solutions.”

Shayan Yar, Project Director at NICAT, emphasized the potential of entrepreneurship in addressing environmental challenges, stating,“Entrepreneurship can be a powerful tool for environmental change.

By fostering sustainable enterprises, we can create innovative, low-cost, and scalable solutions to waste management.”

For participants like Haider Jalal, the boot camp was a transformative experience.

“This boot camp has been eye-opening. I now understand the devastating impact of open waste burning and the potential of digital advocacy in driving awareness and action,” he shared.