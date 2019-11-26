Call for enhanced Pakistan-Kazakh cooperation in agriculture, industry

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ):Kazakhstan and Pakistan both have agriculture and industry-based economies therefore they should enhance cooperation in these areas and both the countries are looking for foreign direct investments and cooperation between the two sides would help yield the desired results.

These views were expressed by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin while speaking at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad also spoke on the occasion. Executive Committee members Fiaz Haider, Haris Attique, Haji Asif Saher, Aqib Asif, Khalid Usman, M. Arshad Khan, Shafeeq Ahmad Butt, Zeeshan Sohail Malik and former Vice President Faisal Iqbal Sheikh were present.

The Ambassador said that it was a time to work closely to increase bilateral trade volume and there was a lot of trade potential between the two countries, asserting that business to business (B2B) contacts and exchange of trade delegations could contribute a lot in this regard.

He assured his full cooperation to Pakistani business community for arranging meetings with their counterparts in Kazakhstan. He invited Pakistani Businessmen to invest in Free Economic Zones in Kazakhstan which were exempted from all sorts of taxes.

While answering a question about the tourism sector, the Ambassador said that Kazakhstan did not have a lot to offer tourists but Pakistan had a great potential in this sector and tourists from Kazakhstan would love to visit this piece of land blessed with natral beauty and historical places.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that diplomatic relations of Pakistan and Kazakhstan date back to early 1990s as Pakistan was among the first countries in the world to recognize Kazakhstan as a sovereign state in 1991 after the abolition of Soviet Union.

He said that Pakistan and Kazakhstan were both member states of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

With such strong diplomatic, historical, religious and political linkages, both countries had potential to become key trading partners.

He mentioned that in 2017, the two-way trade volume was around 78 million dollars which went up to 90 million dollars in 2018 owing to 24 per cent rise in Pakistan's exports to Kazakhstan. The items of Pakistan's exports to Kazakhstan included rice, oil seeds and fresh fruits etc. whereas the imports from Kazakhstan comprised mostly of chemicals. Although trade balance had been in favour of Pakistan and it was following an increasing trend but its magnitude needed to be increased.

He said that there was considerable potential for Pakistan to enhance its exports to Kazakhstan in areas of pharmaceuticals, value-added textiles, ceramics and furniture.

"In order to enhance the volume of trade, more trade able items should be identified while keeping in view the market demands in two economies. There is also a strong need for increasing people-to-people contact through trade delegations to help business match-making and linking potential buyers and suppliers," he suggested.

He said that earlier this year an agreement was reached at a meeting between Foreign Ministers of Pakistan and Kazakhstan in Bishkek on the sidelines of SCO Council of Foreign Ministers' meeting to enhance the bilateral trade volume to on billion dollars.

Both the countries needed to work for establishing a solid and cost-effective transport system to enhance trade, he said and added that rail and road network up-gradation under CPEC could be utilized for this purpose as China and Kazakhstan shared a long border with each other.

"We believe that exchange of trade queries through embassies can play a helping role in increasing trade activities between two countries," he remarked.