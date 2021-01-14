(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi Thursday said that subsidy on cultivation of Sunflower under the National Oil-seed Enhancement Programme will be a milestone for welfare of the farmers and for meeting edible oil demand of the country.

He stated that the government would exhaust all resources to achieve the target of Sunflower cultivation on over 2 lac acre piece of land this year.

The minister expressed these views while speaking at a seminar on the importance of Sunflowers and its cultivation at Agriculture Training Institute Karor Lal Esan, Layyah.

He informed that the government was trying to reduce production cost on agri-inputs by extending subsidy to growers, adding that it was earmarked Rs over 5 billion for provision of new varieties of seeds and agri machinery to farmers as subsidy on oil-seeds.

Gardezi maintained that they were paying Rs 15,000 per acre to growers for demonstration Sunflower plots in 15 districts of the province including DG Khan and added that five lac acre land would be brought under cultivation for oil seeds by this scheme which would reduce the import bill of the seeds by 345 million Dollars.

It is dire need of the hour to extend oil-seeds cultivation area to meet the needs of food to keep in view the growing population, he concluded.

MPA Muhammad Ali Olukh, Secretary Agrciucuture Saqib Ali Ateel, DG Agriculture Extension Dr Muhammad Anjumn Ali and others also spoke on the occasion.