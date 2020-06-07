UrduPoint.com
Call For Enhancing Police Operational Budget To Boost Efficiency

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 07:00 PM

Call for enhancing police operational budget to boost efficiency

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) has urged the Federal and provincial governments to increase the budget of the police to improve their professional capability by facilitating them at all levels.

Police, which was on the forefront to stem the coronavirus spread and maintain the law and order in the country, should be facilitated by fulfilling their basic needs, said a press release issued by the SSDO on Sunday.

The resource allocation to police was not at par with their responsibilities which hampered their performance. The issue should be addressed at the earliest by the federal and provincial governments to improve police efficiency.

"The police always play a role of front-line soldier in the national crises and sacrificed their lives during such crises but the facilities provided to the police are insufficient," SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas told the media other day.

"There is a need to increase the upcoming budget for the police and address their needs to increase their efficiency in performing their duties during COVID-19 and as well as securing the people by controlling the crime." He said that the Station House Officers (SHOs) were required to be empowered in utilizing their budget at the local police station level to achieve positive results.

The funds for the investigation officers also needed to be addressed to increase its allocation to investigate the crimes in the police stations, he said, adding: "This will help in reducing corruption at the local level and the beneficiaries of these funds will be the citizen who is running through any case." He also underlined the need for increasing mobility fund for police stations to ensure effective surveillance in their respective area.

"Community policing is the initiative which needs to be taken by the government to improve the liaising of the local communities with the police and also be helpful to improve the image of the police to the communities," he remarked.

The fiscal resource allocation for the police was important to improve its day to day affairs and as well as reform the policing, he maintained.

He said gender and child sensitive policing was also an important. The gender and child sensitive desks in each police station or in each district were also in need of the resources, he added.

He called for developing an effective accountability mechanism to gauge the performance of the police in terms of service delivery.

