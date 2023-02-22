UrduPoint.com

Call For Equal Promotion Of Regional, Local Languages

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 02:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The speakers of a multilingual poetry event on Wednesday called for giving equal promotion and coverage to all regional and local languages as per the United Nations charter.

The speakers said that all the languages teach humanity and harmony, and deserve to be given equal coverage, adding that regional and local languages should be protected as it helps to understand the history of humans of that specific area.

The event was organised by Pakhtunkhwa Radio FM 92.4 wherein renowned local poets presented their poetry in urdu, Pashto, Hindko and other regional languages.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Shakir Orakzai appreciated the initiative and said it was organised in connection with the mother languages day.

Syed Masoom Shah and Professor Dr Abaseen said that all languages deserved equal promotion and protection, and children should be encouraged to learn local and regional languages.

Dr Abaseen emphasized on learning the mother language as "it contributes to the development of a nation."Earlier, Prof. Dr Abaseen, Dr Shakir, Firoz Khan Saddiq, Rahim Khan, Muhammad Jan Atif, Syed Masoom Shah, Ikhtiar Ullah, Abaseen Mohmand and Muhammad Sarwar Mehmood Khattak presented their poetry.

More Stories From Pakistan

